Lufkin PD: Man armed with handgun robbed Denman Ave. store

As the nation honors the late Martin Luther King Jr, several activities took place in East Texas.More >>
In the Texas Department of Transportation's Lufkin District, crews are already out pre-treating roads in the district's nine-county area in preparation for the possible winter weather that is expected to hit sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a store in the 400 block of East Denman Avenue Sunday evening.More >>
With winter precipitation on its way to the northern counties of the Deep East Texas region, many school districts have already taken proactive measures like closing or delaying the start of classes Tuesday.More >>
They're moves you hope you'll never have to use, but Gabriella Roberts shows women how to protect themselves from attacks. She said it's something all females are at risk of and they should be ready.More >>
