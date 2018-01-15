Lufkin PD: Man armed with handgun robbed Denman Ave. store

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a store in the 400 block of East Denman Avenue Sunday evening.

Lt. Mike Shurley with the Lufkin Police Department said the robbery occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the Papa Wadi store in the 400 block of East Denman Avenue.

The victim said that a black man wearing a black hoodie and tan pants walked into the store and brandished a handgun. The suspect demanded that the cashier give him the money from the register, and when she told him she couldn’t open it, he stole the store keys and two boxes of perfume.

At that point, the suspect fled on foot, Shurley said.

