Lufkin community celebrates Martin Luther King Day

As the nation honors the late Martin Luther King Jr., several activities took place in East Texas.

The Lufkin community began this day with a walk from Homer Garrison Federal Building to Dunbar Primary School.

“We just want to make sure the dream still lives,” said City Councilman Robert Shankle. “What happened today is something Martin Luther King fought for. You have different backgrounds, ethnicities, and everyone coming together.”

They also came together by honoring two Dunbar alumni, whose success embodies the message that Dr. King spoke of.

Retired educator, Sellestine Hunt, was inducted in the Dunbar Hall of Honor for work accomplished in the Lufkin community.

“I think that's part of the foundation of this honor. So it's like building on his beliefs and his thoughts,” said Hunt.

Two years ago Master O.J. Ford passed away, but his wife was present to accept his award and honor his memory.

“He was a member of the famous Dunbar tiger team, so this would've been a very special recognition for him,” said Mrs. Ford.

Hunt said Dunbar was once a segregated school and having people from different backgrounds illustrates the message Dr. King spoke about.

“I think that's a very good start on moving us toward being one as a community,” Hunt said.

To help celebrate, elementary students from Lufkin ISD created posters and sang a song in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

This April 4th will mark the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination in Memphis.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

