East Texas sporting events canceled due to weather

Schools are not the only thing being affected by the winter storm. Many of the regions sporting events are having to be delayed as well.

Here is a list so far:

Lufkin boys basketball vs Conroe - canceled new date TBA

Lufkin girls vs Conroe - delayed until Wed 5 pm varsity only

Grapeland vs Latexo - delayed until Wednesday. Games start at 5:15.

Arp vs Troup delayed to Wednesday games start at 5:30,

Jacksonville vs Corsicana delayed until Wednesday games start at 5:30

Rusk vs Carthage delayed until Wednesday games start 5:30

Lovelady vs Centerville delayed until Wednesday night games starting at 4 pm

Kennard vs Applesprings delayed until Wednesday starting at 6pm

Groveton vs Big Sandy Dallardsville delayed until Wednesday. Games start at 5:30

All Palestine ISD after school events are canceled tomorrow

