East Texas sporting events canceled due to weather

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) -

Schools are not the only thing being affected by the winter storm. Many of the regions sporting events are having to be delayed as well.

Here is a list so far:

  • Lufkin boys basketball vs Conroe - canceled  new date TBA
  • Lufkin girls vs Conroe - delayed until Wed 5 pm varsity only
  • Grapeland vs Latexo - delayed until Wednesday. Games start at 5:15.
  • Arp vs Troup delayed to Wednesday games start at 5:30,
  • Jacksonville vs Corsicana delayed until Wednesday games start at 5:30
  • Rusk vs Carthage delayed until Wednesday games start 5:30
  • Lovelady vs Centerville delayed until Wednesday night games starting at 4 pm
  • Kennard vs Applesprings delayed until Wednesday starting at 6pm
  • Groveton vs Big Sandy Dallardsville delayed until Wednesday. Games start at 5:30
  • All Palestine ISD after school events are canceled tomorrow

