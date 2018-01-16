Several wrecks slowing Hwy 59 in Deep East Texas

Several wrecks, including a multi-vehicle crash near Burke in Angelina County, slowed traffic down on U.S. Highway 59 in Deep East Texas after winter weather battered the area Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Initially, the TxDOT traffic report stated that the wreck involved about 20 vehicles.

"Prepare for major delays in the area," said Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for TxDOT. "Roads are frozen in the area. Drive to condition if you must be on the roadways. Travel is discouraged."

Highway Patrol troopers are working several wrecks on U.S. Highway 59 near the Angelina River Bridge. The highway is temporarily closed until the wrecks can be cleaned up.

TxDOT is reporting that 18-wheelers are having a hard time climbing a steep hill on .S. Highway 59 North near Appleby in Nacogdoches County.

"Motorists are advised to reduce speed if driving," Oaks said. "If you are deciding whether to get on the roadways, go to drivetexas.org and check for closures."

