Katy man agrees to 30 years in Nacogdoches County injury to a child case

A 21-year-old Katy man agreed to a plea-bargain agreement of 30 years in prison Tuesday in a Nacogdoches County case where he caused his baby daughter’s head to hit something, which resulted in the child suffering skull fractures.

Trayvon Eugene Lott appeared in Judge Campbell Cox’s 145th Judicial District Court Tuesday morning for a plea-bargain hearing.

Carrie Gilcrease, an assistant district attorney with the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office, said that Lott pleaded guilty to three counts of injury to a child. Counts 1 and 2 are third-degree felonies, and Count 3 is a first-degree felony.

Gilcrease said Lott agreed to 10 years each for the two third-degree felonies and 30 years for the first-degree felony. Lott will serve his prison sentences concurrently, or at the same time.

“Abusive head trauma cases are difficult to prove as they generally occur outside the presence of anyone other than the offender and the young victim,” Gilcrease said. “Athena, the defendant’s biological daughter and the victim in this case, suffered lifelong debilitating injuries because of the defendant’s actions and the co-defendant’s failure to act. After consulting with experts from all over the state, local law enforcement, and the adoptive parents of the victim, we decided the best course of action was to ensure the defendant admits guilt, waive the possibility of appeal, and spend the next 30 years of his life behind bars and away from civilized society.”

The district attorney’s office came to its decision on the plea bargain deal after they carefully evaluated at the inherent risks of going to trial, the lack of direct evidence, conflicting witness statements, the fact that the defendants were eligible for probation, consultations with expert witnesses, conversations with the detectives who investigated the case, and discussions with Athena’s adoptive parents, Gilcrease said.

“Our office believes this to be a fair and just result,” Gilcrease said.

Earlier this month, Amber Shellene Fast, 21, the co-defendant in the case, agreed to a plea-bargain deal of 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for failing to seek timely medical treatment for Athena, her step-daughter, after Lott caused the child to hit her head.

As part of the plea bargain deal, Fast pleaded guilty to two counts of injury to a child.

“Fast's culpability arises from the fact that on two different dates she failed to timely seek medical attention for her infant daughter,” Gilcrease said.

Lott, the infant’s biological father, is accused of causing Athena Lott’s injuries on June 11, 2016.

“The District Attorney's Office would like to recognize the hard work and express our sincere gratitude to Detective Adam Sparks and the entire Nacogdoches Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Family and Protective Services, the doctors, nurses, and staff at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital, and others who helped this office obtain lengthy sentences for both defendants,” Gilcrease said. “Additionally, we want to thank the Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court for approving the funds to retain an expert for the preparation of our case, without whom the result of this case would likely have been very different.”

