First Alert: Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills expected in East Texas

A First Alert Weather Day has been extended through Thursday morning due to the dangerously cold weather and the potential for a few icy spots on bridges and overpasses the next couple of mornings.

The wintry precipitation has moved out of East Texas, but the bitterly cold conditions will persist for the next 48 hours as we remain in the deep freeze.

The dangerously cold temperatures will be aided by the wind chill values, or feels like temperatures, which will be in the low teens and even single digits by daybreak Wednesday morning. This has prompted a Wind Chill Advisory for Angelina, Nacogdoches, and all of our Deep East Texas counties through ten o'clock on Wednesday morning.

The actual low temperatures tonight will be in the mid-teens area wide, which is why we have Hard Freeze Warnings in place throughout East Texas through ten o'clock on Wednesday as well.

Therefore, if you do have to be outdoors for any length of time, make sure you wear your heavy, winter coats, toboggans, and gloves since that type of cold will be dangerous and possibly lead to frostbite if you are not properly protected.

Any residual moisture on the roadways may lead to more slick spots on those elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses early Wednesday and possibly, Thursday morning, too.

Thankfully, the sunshine on Wednesday will allow for our daytime highs to climb above freezing and reach the middle 30's for a few hours late in the afternoon before we dip back down into another hard freeze for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We will finally start to gradually warm-up and thaw out by the end of the week and into this weekend a southerly breeze brings our temperatures back up into the 60's and even 70's by the weekend.

One of the best ways to stay on top of the latest weather developments where you live is to have our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. You can view our interactive radar, get severe weather alerts, and watch our video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.