Lufkin's Fidone wins Woodforest Open

Lufkin's Sam Fidone is $4,000 richer today after winning the Woodforest Open on the Adams Pro Tour.

Fidone shot a -4, 67 at the Woodforest Golf Club on Monday. The event was originally set to be a two round tournament but it was shortened to Monday only.

Fidone started off hot. After getting par on the first hole, he birdied three straight holes. The only trouble Fidone would seem to find would be on the par 4 6th. Fidone would get a bogey on the hole. On the back nine Fidone would also birdie holes 11 and 14.

According to the APT site, Fidone will now prepare for the Lake Windcrest Championship in Magnolia, Tx. Tournament play will be this Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.