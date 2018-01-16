City of Nacogdoches, TxDOT crews work around the clock to treat streets, roads

Texas Department of Transportation highway crews travel to icy bridges to release ice melt product on bridges and overpasses. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Hoppers are loaded with several 50-pound bags of ice melt product to use on roadways in Nacogdoches County. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The snowfall accumulation was barely enough to make a snowman. (Source: Gloria Morgan)

A dusting of snow fell in Nacogdoches. The flakes began falling around eight o'clock Tuesday morning in Nacogdoches. They started earlier in the northern parts of the county.



The accumulation isn't much, but precautions are necessary.

Nacogdoches roads normally busy with motorists going to work and school had few travelers this morning.

Texas Department of Transportation highway crews were out as early as midnight preparing the roadways. Nacogdoches city crews started at four in the morning.

"They started monitoring all the streets and all the hills and all the bridges,” said Cary Walker, Nacogdoches’ public works director. “We did have to do some sanding on the brick streets. They get slick first. And all the major intersections. And we've had to take care of some sidewalks."

The work continues through the day and night.

One crew was reloading a hopper with an ice melt product to retreat bridges on Loop 224.

The Angelina River Bridge on U.S. Highway 59 was an understandable concern.

TxDOT is doing their best to warn motorists to be careful because there could be some icy patches. They are keeping bridges and overpasses rocked for driver safety.

Treacherous travel can occur where there are no bridges. Highway 59 north of the river bridge and south of the four-lane at the Nacogdoches city limits is a trouble area. Warning signs remind motorists that icy roads exist.

“It's going to be in the teens tonight, so things are going to refreeze, so everybody needs to drive slow and drive with caution,” Walker said.

Some species took the wintry weather in stride. Humans made the best of it, with some perhaps, wishing for more snow to come.

TxDOT, municipalities, and law enforcement continue to monitor road conditions.



With nightfall comes colder temperatures and reduced visibility. Motorists can't be reminded enough to use extreme caution.

