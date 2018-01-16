AC to honor Guy and Dorothy Davis

From Angelina College Athletics



From 1976 until 2007, Angelina College basketball had just one head coach.

Guy Davis accumulated 507 wins and 16 winning seasons in his 31 years on the Roadrunner sidelines. At most of those games, his wife Dorothy sat not far from the bench. The coach and his wife were just as much a team as the guys wearing the “Roadrunners” jerseys.

On February 3, 2018, the couple will be honored in a ceremony dedicating the Shands Gymnasium floor to the man and woman who touched countless lives as “Coach” and “Mrs. Coach.” More than 150 of Davis’ former players went on to play at the collegiate levels, with some of those advancing to various professional leagues. Many of them refer to Dorothy Davis as a “second mom.”

When the current crop of Roadrunners face San Jacinto College on the 3rd, the college will recognize the Davis’ contributions, and the hope is to have as many former players on-hand as possible. Following the game, there will be a reception for those former players inside the gym.

AC is inviting any of Davis’ former Roadrunners who played from 1976-2007 to attend. Those interested in attending and participating are encouraged to contact Lawrence Purke (l_purke@yahoo.com) or Gary Stallard (gstallard@angelina.edu) ahead of time.

The game featuring the Roadrunners and Ravens is scheduled for a 4 p.m. tipoff.