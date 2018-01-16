Zavalla home damaged by fire, no injuries reported

The Zavalla Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Tuesday night.

According to fire department officials, a neighbor called emergency dispatch at about 5 p.m. and said that a home at the corner of Hazel and Truitt streets appeared to be on fire.

The Zavalla Fire Chief, Chris Wade, said the home was empty when they arrived on scene, but someone did live there. No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the kitchen and living room area.

Investigators have not released the cause of the fire.

