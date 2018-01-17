AC home basketball game moved to Thursday due to road concerns

The Angelina College Roadrunners will have another night off before hosting Lamar State- Port Arthur.

Due to icy road conditions still expected to take place between Lufkin and Port Arthur on Wednesday, The two schools agreed to move the game to Thursday night.

Tip off for the game is set for 7pm. The Roadrunners sit on top of a three-way tie for first in the South Division of the NJCAA Region IXV standings. They are 10-8 on the year and 2-5 in conference play. LSPA is currently last in the division with an overall record of 7-10 and 1-6 in conference play.

The schedule change is also affecting Pineywoods Academy. The Timberwolves were set to host Broaddus at Angelina College on Thursday night but now that game will be moved to Broaddus. The two schools will now play in Lufkin on Feb.2.

