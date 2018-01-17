First Alert: Spending one final night in the deep freeze

After waking up to the coldest morning in over twenty-eight years earlier today, we will have to endure one more night of being in the deep freeze, in which our overnight lows will bottom out in the middle-to-upper teens on Thursday morning.

This has prompted an extension of the Hard Freeze Warnings, which will be in place tonight through 9 a.m. on Thursday.

As a result of these bitterly cold temperatures sticking around for yet another night, A First Alert Weather Day will remain in place through Thursday morning before sunshine warms us up into the 40’s and well above freezing by Thursday afternoon.

After tonight, we will be in store for just a very light freeze Friday morning before we say good riddance to the bitter cold and hello to some more seasonal temperatures by the weekend.

One of the best ways to stay on top of the latest weather developments where you live is to have our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. You can view our interactive radar, get severe weather alerts, and watch our video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.