Angelina County residents stay warm through donated blankets

East Texas law enforcement spent the past two days not only responding to calls on wrecks but also making an effort to keep residents warm.

Evidence of the cold front still lingers on Wednesday even as the ice is melting away. However, with the help of a large blanket donation from the Marine Corps League in Lufkin, deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office and officers with Lufkin Police Department gave out blankets to the homeless and those who lacked the means to afford any.

"When it gets down to 14 and 15 (degrees), that is really cold," said Sheriff Greg Sanches. "A lot of winters, we never see that it's really out of the ordinary of how cold it's been."



Brian Crews, the commandant of the Marine Corps League, said he and his team simply played the role by providing the resources.



"This was one way as a detachment that we could support our community and help take care of the homeless," Crews said. "And the best way to do that was to team up with local law enforcement agencies who have troops on the streets day and night."



Crews said their agency qualifies to receive federal surplus, which led to donating 100 blankets to serve the homeless.



Sanches said he wants to make sure people are taken care of.



"They're here to serve and protect, and our job is not only enforcement, but our job is to make sure our citizens are taken care of as well.," Sanches said. "As cold as it is, somebody could get very sick or die in this kind of weather. This is a service to the people and that's what we should be doing."

If you have a need or know someone with the need, please contact either the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or the Angelina County Sheriff's Office (936) 634-3331 for a blanket.

