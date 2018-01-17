Lufkin animal shelter receives money from PetSmart Charities

The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter sported some new equipment when it started the new year after the shelter received a grant for $38,000 from PetSmart charities.

The grant was requested by Amanda Cagnon, one of the employees at the shelter. She had been noticing that the twenty-year-old cat shelters needed some updating and wanted to make the cats more comfortable. So, she decided to ask for help.

"She designed a new cat room, and we purchased cat condos, which are larger," said shelter director, Aaron Ramsey. "They have a lot more room, and they're separated in different areas from where their food is located and where their litter box. It's just a larger area for them to relax and be more comfortable."

The small amount of money left over was put towards the spaying and neutering of all stray animals in the community.

