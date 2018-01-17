Petition urging NISD board not to renew superintendent's contract gathers 1,600 signatures

Deputies with the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Center couple earlier this week in connection with allegations that their 1-year-old child tested positive for meth.More >>
Entergy customers in Deep East Texas are being asked to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage Thursday to avoid possible rolling blackouts.More >>
An online petition urging the Nacogdoches school board not to renew Superintendent Sandra Dowdy's contract has obtained over 1,600 signatures.More >>
Walmart's DisposeRX, on Wednesday, joined the multiple other locations and products, that try to keep opioids out of the hands of addicts or possible addicts. DisposeRX is a small packet of a crosslinking polymer blend that breaks down the medicine and leaves a harmless, gel-like substance, that is safe to throw away.More >>
East Texas law enforcement spent the past two days not only responding to calls on wrecks but also making an effort to keep residents warm. Evidence of the cold front still lingers on Wednesday even as the ice is melting away.More >>
