Lumberjacks release 2018 football schedule

The SFA Lumberjacks look to improve on a 4-7 record from 2017. To do so they will have to battle through an 11 game schedule that includes a visit to a Football Bowl Subdivision team, nine Southland Conference games and a Thursday night finale for Chief Caddo.

It will be a tough start on the year when the Jacks visit SEC Country and take on Mississippi State on Sept.1 . The 23rd ranked Bulldogs won the TaxSlayer Bowl this past December when they knocked off Lousiville 31-27.

The team will then have their home opener against Tarleton State on Sept.8. After that the team moves on to Southland play.

Their first conference game of the year is in San Antonio when they take on Incarnate Word on Sept. 15. The next week they return back to East Texas to battle Abilene Christian. They will not have another home game until the middle of October.

The 'Jacks finish September with a game at McNeese State on Sept. 29. They will then hit the road for the annual showdown with Sam Houston State in the Battle of The Pineywoods. It will once again be played at NRG Stadium in Houston. That game is on October 6.

The team then returns to Homer Bryce for a showdown with Central Arkansas a week later. They follow that up with their second trip to Houston in three weeks when they travel to Houston Baptist on Oct. 20.

On Oct. 27, the team will battle it out with Lamar and look to give the home crowd a win on Homecoming. After Homecoming week, the jacks will have a week of rest before they head East to Nicholls State on Nov. 10.

The team will conclude their 2018 campaign at home the following Thursday when they face off against Northwestern State for the 53rd battle for Chief Caddo.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.