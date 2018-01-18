Restaurant Report - Angelina County 01/18/18

Lufkin Travel Plaza at 4110 S First: 4 demerits for raw food stored above ready-to-eat chicken, general clean needed under and behind equipment, vent hood needed to be cleaned, and employees’ food handler certification not up to date.

Crown Colony at 900 crown Colony: 2 demerits for scoops with handles needed and leak at walk-in freezer needed to be repaired.

Luckett’s Hole in One at 4306 South First: 0 demerits.