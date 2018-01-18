DPS offering reward of up to $6K in cold case involving murder of 19-year-old woman

Almost 35 years after Susan Lee Eads’ body was found in a vacant lot, detectives from the Seabrook Police Department and the Texas Rangers have reopened the case.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering an increased reward of up to $6,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Eads’ death.

According to a press release, if the tip is received before next month’s featured case is announced, the reward will be $6,000. A reward of up to $3,000 is usually offered for information on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Homicides website.

At the time of her death, Eads was 19, and she had her whole life ahead of her. Her body was found in a vacant lot near NASA Road 1 and Elam Street in Seabrook on Aug. 31, 1983, the press release stated. Her 1976 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was found in the parking lot of the Gulf States Yachts boat store, which is now out of business. Eads’ car was found very near where her body was found.

Eads worked at the Prickly Pear Bar in Webster. She also worked part-time for Charlie’s Bar in Nassau Bay. Both towns were in Harris County.

The young woman was last seen alive after she left her job in Nassau Bay on the night of Aug. 30, 1983.

According to the press release, Eads was wearing her Clear Lake High School class ring and a gold necklace. The two items were never recovered.

“Numerous leads were developed early on in the investigation but ultimately the case was never solved,” the press release stated.

Investigators working this case are asking anyone with any information about this crime to contact them even if they have been previously interviewed or called in information.

“To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477),” the press release stated. “All tips are anonymous.”

People can also submit information through the Texas Ranger Cold case website or by calling the DPS Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

“The DPS Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Homicides website provides information on more than 75 cases in an effort to garner public interest in unsolved or ‘cold’ cases,” the press release stated.

“As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program is featured each month in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases,” the press release stated. “The Texas Crime Stoppers reward is increased up to $6,000 for the featured case in hopes that the higher reward money will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next case is featured.”The Texas Crime Stoppers rewards for information on the cold cases are funded by the Criminal Justice Division of the Governor’s Office and administered by DPS.

