Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking help in finding Dollar General robbery suspects

From Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers

NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - On Friday night, January 12 at about 10:30 pm, the Dollar General Store on Southeast Stallings Drive was robbed.

The clerks were approached in the parking lot by three male suspects armed with handguns. The suspects ordered the clerks back inside the store and demanded money. The suspects struck the clerks with the weapons during the robbery.

The suspects escaped on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Crime Stoppers at (936) 460-INFO (4636) or submit a tip on our website at www.nctips. All information is confidential and you never have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most complete tip that results in the arrest or indictment of the suspects in this case.