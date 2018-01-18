Affidavit: Livingston woman's 2 children, ages 3, 1 tested positive for cocaine

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old woman Thursday in connection with allegations that her two children, ages 3 and 1, tested positive for cocaine.

Linsey Danielle Welch, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County jail on two state-jail felony child endangerment charges and three Class C misdemeanor traffic charges. Collectively, her bail has been set at $20,000 for the two felony charges.

The arrest affidavit states that Welch “did not provide a safe environment for her two children.”

Both children tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit stated. Welch allegedly tested positive for the drug as well.

