Lufkin reacts to panel's suggestions to lower BAC level for DWI

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration commissioned a report from the National Academics of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicines, resulting in that panel suggesting the lowering of the blood-alcohol content for a DWI, from .08 to .05.

These recommendations reflected a possible future of alcohol cutbacks that many law enforcement officers have already lived through.

"When it started, it was .12 when I started as a state trooper," said Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches. "And, then later, it got dropped to point 08."

Along with the state of Utah, multiple countries around the world have a .05 threshold.

"Point Oh-Five, they even know that the brain is already starting to become impaired, and I would say this," Sanches said. "Would you get on an airplane if you knew the pilot had been drinking?"

For Destin Sabani, the owner of Manhattan Fine Dining, alcohol has never been a problem.

"I've never seen anyone drunk or having problems with the law," Sabani said. "I've been here, at Manhattan, this is my twelfth year, and I've never had that problem."

With the suggested threshold, the amount of alcohol a person could consume would, at most, drop two drinks, for some body weights.

"It definitely would affect the sales," said Sabani. "Kind of confine customers to have another drink or have a drink or what kind of drink."

The panel also suggested increasing the alcohol tax, to deter people from even drinking.

"The security of people is important to everybody including me, but I would not increase the taxes," Sabani said. "They are already high. Fifteen percent on alcohol."

Sanches said the issue comes to down to a person's ability to function.

"What a lot of people don't understand about DWIs, you do not have to be drunk," Sanches said. "What they're talking about is you've lost your mental faculties. That's your perception, your reaction time."

The panel added that the 10,000 deaths attributed to drunk driving, each year, is entirely preventable.

