Jasper neighborhood mourns the loss of pet pig

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are hoping the public can help bring the person accused of killing a pet to justice.

According to witnesses, a suspect who deputies have not identified, shot and killed a 2-year-old pet pig in front of children.

“Why would you shoot knowing there's houses here,” said neighbor Dave Carrell. “And there’s kids and obviously that was a pet.”

Dave Carrell said he was doing some yard work when he heard a gunshot.

“And I looked out and I could see the pig running toward the house. Then I heard the shot,” said Carell.

Timone belonged to Carrell’s neighbors close by, but he said the pig was loved by everyone.

“He was kind of everybody’s pet. He thought he was a dog,” Carrell said.

Now the neighborhood is asking for everyone to help find Timone’s shooter.

“If they saw anything that day and can give us a better description or possibly where it could be at will help,” said Chief Deputy Glenn Blank.

Not only did the shooter kill a family pet, he shot off a road towards homes where kids were outside playing.

“What if he would've missed or ricocheted off the bones or something like that? There’s no telling where the bullet would have went,” Carrell said.

According to Carrell there were two men in the SUV.

A driver and passenger that looked in between their early twenties.

Anyone with leading information is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

