Pack picks up 2-0 win over Klein in Day 1 of Showcase

The Lufkin Panthers got off to a hot start in the 2018 Lufkin Panther Showcase.
The team kicked off the event facing off against Klein out of the Houston area. The Panthers attacked early and often and in the 32nd minute Oscar Ibarra got the first goal off of a rebound from a Jason Camacho shot.
The team would not score again until the second half when Freshman Luis Flores would set up a nice pass to Jared Vasquez.
The Panthers will now play Rockwall on Friday at 4 pm who knocked off Nacogdoches 3-0. The team scored three goals in the first half.
Friday's Schedule:
1 pm College Park vs Jacksonville
2:30 pm John Tyler vs Klein
4 pm Rockwall vs Lufkin
5:30 pm Mt. Pleasant vs Nacogdoches
Saturday's game:
9 am Nacogdoches vs John Tyler
10:30 am College Park vs Mt. Pleasant
12 pm Klein vs Rockwall
1:30 pm Lufkin vs Jacksonville
