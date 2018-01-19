Zavalla's water issues combined with fires concern residents - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Zavalla's water issues combined with fires concern residents

Source: KTRE Staff Source: KTRE Staff
Source: KTRE Staff Source: KTRE Staff
Source: KTRE Staff Source: KTRE Staff
ZAVALLA, TX (KTRE) -

As soon as the call of fire came, Zavalla's fire chief, Chris Wade, put in another call to Huntington, Fuller Springs, and Attoyac's fire stations. 

"I knew that our water wells were down," Wade said. "They're currently working on, so I knew we were going to have low water pressure. So, we went ahead and started calking tankers."

Fire fighters ended up using close to 20,000 gallons of water to contain the fire, to the mobile home.

"The engine had 800 gallons on it, and our tanker had 3,000 on it. And, the city of Huntington wasn't far behind us with 3,000 gallons."

No one was hurt in the fire, and neighbors say that the home's owner had been gone for a few months.

But, according to local law enforcement and residents, this isn't the first fire in this area.

"Since we've had no water for three days there's been two fires," said resident, Donna Price.

The first house to catch fire, three days ago, was located only a few houses away from the other.

"It does worry me because I'm just wondering, if it wasn't for our volunteer fire fighters, we would be in a pickle," Price said.

The fire marshal's report on the week's first fire stated, that the cause was electrical, and that no one was home at the time. 

Despite there being no deaths or injuries, people are still concerned about their loved one's safety.

"Mainly, loosing our house," said resident Savannah Mcgaughey. "We have our Pa Pa in there, so that's what we're worried about is our Pa Pa."

Local law enforcement say that the fire marshal should come to inspect the second fire in the next few days. 

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved. 

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • Lufkin grows with jobs and new businesses

    Lufkin grows with jobs and new businesses

    Friday, January 19 2018 6:41 PM EST2018-01-19 23:41:58 GMT

    According to the Texas Workforce Solutions, more than 300 thousand jobs were added to the Texas economy this past year, including many for Deep East Texas companies.

    More >>

    According to the Texas Workforce Solutions, more than 300 thousand jobs were added to the Texas economy this past year, including many for Deep East Texas companies.

    More >>

  • Zavalla's water issues combined with fires concern residents

    Zavalla's water issues combined with fires concern residents

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:20 PM EST2018-01-19 22:20:38 GMT
    Source: KTRE StaffSource: KTRE Staff

    The Zavalla Fire Department requested multiple tankers, Friday morning, after getting a call of a mobile home fire. The additional water was called in due to city's current water issues. 

    More >>

    The Zavalla Fire Department requested multiple tankers, Friday morning, after getting a call of a mobile home fire. The additional water was called in due to city's current water issues. 

    More >>

  • Restaurant Report - Angelina County 01/18/18

    Restaurant Report - Angelina County 01/18/18

    Thursday, January 18 2018 3:21 PM EST2018-01-18 20:21:46 GMT

    Lufkin Travel Plaza, Crown Colony, and Luckett's Hole in One

    More >>

    Lufkin Travel Plaza, Crown Colony, and Luckett's Hole in One

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly