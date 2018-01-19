Zavalla's water issues combined with fires concern residents

As soon as the call of fire came, Zavalla's fire chief, Chris Wade, put in another call to Huntington, Fuller Springs, and Attoyac's fire stations.

"I knew that our water wells were down," Wade said. "They're currently working on, so I knew we were going to have low water pressure. So, we went ahead and started calking tankers."

Fire fighters ended up using close to 20,000 gallons of water to contain the fire, to the mobile home.

"The engine had 800 gallons on it, and our tanker had 3,000 on it. And, the city of Huntington wasn't far behind us with 3,000 gallons."

No one was hurt in the fire, and neighbors say that the home's owner had been gone for a few months.

But, according to local law enforcement and residents, this isn't the first fire in this area.

"Since we've had no water for three days there's been two fires," said resident, Donna Price.

The first house to catch fire, three days ago, was located only a few houses away from the other.

"It does worry me because I'm just wondering, if it wasn't for our volunteer fire fighters, we would be in a pickle," Price said.

The fire marshal's report on the week's first fire stated, that the cause was electrical, and that no one was home at the time.

Despite there being no deaths or injuries, people are still concerned about their loved one's safety.

"Mainly, loosing our house," said resident Savannah Mcgaughey. "We have our Pa Pa in there, so that's what we're worried about is our Pa Pa."

Local law enforcement say that the fire marshal should come to inspect the second fire in the next few days.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.