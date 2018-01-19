Zavalla's water issues combined with fires concern residents

According to the Texas Workforce Solutions, more than 300 thousand jobs were added to the Texas economy this past year, including many for Deep East Texas companies.More >>
The Zavalla Fire Department requested multiple tankers, Friday morning, after getting a call of a mobile home fire. The additional water was called in due to city's current water issues.More >>
Lufkin Travel Plaza, Crown Colony, and Luckett's Hole in OneMore >>
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration commissioned a report from the National Academics of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicines, resulting in that panel suggesting the lowering of the blood-alcohol content for a DWI, from .08 to .05.More >>
