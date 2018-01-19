Lufkin grows with jobs and new businesses

According to the Texas Workforce Solutions, more than 300 thousand jobs were added to the Texas economy this past year, including many for Deep East Texas companies.

Michael Ward was seeking employment through an employment agency and earned a spot with a local heating and air conditioning company, Ferrara's.

“I know that it's a good career. It's a lovely owned company and I just love it,” said Ward.

Ward said he has a family to support, so getting a job and keeping it was important to him.

“I made sure I stayed busy. If I don't have anything to do I get a broom and sweep,” said Ward.

Ward is one example of many people in Lufkin that were employed over this past year.

“We have Texas Smokehouse Bar B Que that has over 200 employees now and they started about 18 months ago,” said Mayor Bob Brown. “Then you've got the new mom and pops that are all popping up.”

Texas' unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in December and remains below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1 percent.

Mayor Bob Brown expects the employment numbers to remain steady as the city continues to see growth.

“And so the workforce is available and industries see that and we just see some great things happening right now,” said Brown.

Ward said he's happy with the economic development the city is seeing.

“It's a great opportunity for people needing more jobs and we need more jobs out,” Ward said.

Mayor Bob Brown said the city of Lufkin will see three potential companies coming in the year of 2018.

