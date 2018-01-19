Angelina College and Lufkin ISD partner up for Teacher Tussle

Fans attending the Angelina College Roadrunner basketball games are getting their fare share of basketball action.

On certain nights they get two quality halves of college basketball and a halftime entertainment show that brings plenty of laughs and cheers. For the second year in a row, the school is continuing their 'Teacher Tussle' during the halftime break of a selected amount of Roadrunner Basketball games. Last year gave the chance for schools to get bragging rights for one night in a one time event for each school, but this year it is set up like a tournament.

"We love having our teachers, our students and our parents all come out and have a fun bonding night," Trout Primary Principal Cindy Nerren said.

On Thursday night the team made up of Trout and Brookhollow teachers won a close game against the team from Coston and Herty.

"It is great having the kids watch the teachers have fun and do something out of the class room," Coston Principal Cathy Jost said.

The games present a special time for families to be involved in Roadrunner Athletics. Coach Kyle Manary has already done a good job at getting the men's basketball team involved in school programs with Lufkin ISD.

"The kids get so excited when the players come to the schools and that is all then they want to talk about," Coston teacher Tori Watson said. "It is great where they are welcomed to come and see a college game with a coach that appreciates what we are doing."

The teachers go on the court with all types of skill levels. Some are former athletes and some are just their to be the cause of smiles on the kids faces.

"It was fun," Brookhollow teacher Ju Parks said. "It was fun to hook up with the other teachers and put the little game on. I had fun. This was the highlight of my day. These kids are great. they keep you going. I am blessed to have these students in my life."

Not everyone wins, but no one walks away sour.

"It is fun to see them in a non-serious environment," Watson said.

The remainder of the schedule, along with the accompanying Roadrunner games, is as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 27: Burley/Slack vs. Hackney/Garrett. Roadrunners vs. Lee College, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17: Quarterfinals. Roadrunners vs. Jacksonville College, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24: Semifinals. Roadrunners vs. Blinn College, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 3: Championship. Roadrunners vs. Coastal Bend College, 4 p.m.

For further information, contact AC head coach Kyle Manary at kmanary@angelina.edu or Sports Information Director Gary Stallard at gstallard@angelina.edu.

