Crockett city manager issues boil water notice

According to reports from Crockett City Manager, John Angerstein, a boil water notice has been issued for the entire city until further notice.

“The city has lost water pressure primarily on the east side, the rest of town will have low pressure while we are working on repairing some large water main breaks.,” Angerstein wrote on Facebook. “We will be working through the night to restore water.”

Angerstein said the weather could be the reason behind the water break. All of Crockett will remain under a boil water notice until advised otherwise.

