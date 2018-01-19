9th ranked Central wins 2nd game in two nights, Lufkin teams sweep Montgomery

Friday night wrapped up another week of basketball action in the Pineywoods.

Scores:

Boys Scores:

Lufkin 64, Montgomery 56

Center 70, Tatum 54

Tenaha 75, San Augustine 58

Central 59, Garrison 42

Pineywoods Academy 104-53

Huntington 71, Hudson 56

Central Heights 58, Newton 54

Center ville 72, New Summerfield 46

Dallardsville Big Sandy 78, Lovelady 61

Martinsville 56, Centerville 23

Girls:

Lufkin 56, Montgomery 26

Central 74, Garrison 22

Zavalla 43, Pineywoods 35

Hudson 47, Huntington 41

Dallardsville Big Sandy 56, Lovelady 54

Woden 76, Shelbyville 23

Martinsville 53, Centerville 30

Cushing 59, New Summerfield 23

