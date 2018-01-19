9th ranked Central wins 2nd game in two nights, Lufkin teams sweep Montgomery

Friday night wrapped up another week of basketball action in the Pineywoods.
Scores:
Boys Scores:
Lufkin 64, Montgomery 56
Center 70, Tatum 54
Tenaha 75, San Augustine 58
Central 59, Garrison 42
Pineywoods Academy 104-53
Huntington 71, Hudson 56
Central Heights 58, Newton 54
Center ville 72, New Summerfield 46
Dallardsville Big Sandy 78, Lovelady 61
Martinsville 56, Centerville 23
Girls:
Lufkin 56, Montgomery 26
Central 74, Garrison 22
Zavalla 43, Pineywoods 35
Hudson 47, Huntington 41
Dallardsville Big Sandy 56, Lovelady 54
Woden 76, Shelbyville 23
Martinsville 53, Centerville 30
Cushing 59, New Summerfield 23
