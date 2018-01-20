Nacogdoches 'Women's March' celebrates increase in women running for office

Nacogdoches joined Beaumont Saturday by being the only two East Texas cities to host a 2018 ‘Women's March’.

"Starting this activism and being a Democrat in Texas, I never really felt like I was the only one because, as you can see here, with the turnout that's going to happen, I've always known that I had allies,” said protester, Gabrielle Harris. “And, that's why it's important for me to be an ally."

This year's march counted over 100 protesters, somewhat less than 2017s total of about 300.

Many of those present are celebrating the record breaking number of women, running for the House of Representatives, with 390 candidates, to date.

"Having women active in politics, I'm convinced will improve the politics,” said Texas House of Representative candidate, Alec Johnson. “I mean, men have much to atone for, and I'm running to see if I can do my part to sort of make things better."

According to one woman candidate, those sitting in public offices should have a little bit more understanding of what it's like to be sexually harassed as a woman.

"It was all around men, and I can't say that that was perfect,” said Texas Senate candidate, Shirley Layton. “I could see that I may not have had some of the issues that other women had, but I definitely saw it."

But, for some, the day's goals stretch past the issues of woman's rights.

"Beyond being a woman, it's important with everything else going on in our world with DACA and with things like white supremacy, just really on the rise,” Harris said. “It's important to let people know that I'm an ally. I'm their ally."

Multiple politicians took the time to speak on their support for strict, women's rights, including Nacogdoches-native, Brent Beal, who is currently running for Congress.

