Nacogdoches man pleads guilty to inappropriately touching 2 girls at church

A Nacogdoches man has avoided jail time for the time being after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching two girls at a church event in March 2016.

Court records show Collin Martin Howard, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree indecency with a child and accepted a 10-year deferred adjudication sentence on Jan. 17. Judge Paul White approved the plea deal.

Howard was arrested in March of 2016 after Howard was identified by church members after they say two girls came up to a leader of an event and said Howard was acting inappropriately around them. Church leaders chased Howard off the property, and he was later arrested in Nacogdoches.

