Jasper woman accused of exposing 2 children to meth

A Jasper woman faces new drug-related charges after her children tested positive for meth exposure.

Tammie Lee Bohler, 29, is charged with endangering a child.

According to Jasper police, Bohler has been in prison on separate charges and was served with the new warrant on Saturday.

The investigation into Bohler began in May 2017, when CPS told police there were allegations of drug use at her home. On May 10, police joined CPS in going to Bohler’s house, where they arrested her on an outstanding warrant of motion to revoke probation.

Lt. Garrett Foster said that since that time, Bohler’s children, aged 2 and two months, tested positive for exposure to meth.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.