Angelina County Sheriff's Office: Escaped jail inmate captured

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office has captured a jail inmate who walked away from a work detail Monday morning. The man is back in custody.

According to a press release, ACSO deputies captured Kevin Ray Ceasar, 42, after a short foot chase in the 1900 block of South First Street in Lufkin that occurred at about 3:50 p.m. No one was injured in the chase.

Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches said a citizen called in with information about a wanted man, and ACSO Sgt. Robert Willmon located Ceasar a short time later near the old location of the Cafe Del Rio restaurant. Ceasar was walking, and when he saw Willmon, he ran.

Sanches said Ceasar was being supervised by a jailer while he was working with other inmates to wash patrol units when he walked out a side door.

"The jailer had to move a vehicle forward inside the Sallyport. The doors were down but he had to move the vehicle forward. He'd seen all the inmates and the jailer were busy and you could see him make quickly make for the door and go out," Sanches said.

In his tenure, Sanches said this is the first time the department has experienced a situation like this.

Ceasar was in the ACSO jail for at least 100 days, according to Sanches. Records show that Ceasar was in jail on charges of theft and burglary, among other charges.

Ceasar will be charged with escaping from authorities, Sanches said.

