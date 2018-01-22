NWS Shreveport: EF-0 tornado hit Jasper County, destroyed barn - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

NWS Shreveport: EF-0 tornado hit Jasper County, destroyed barn

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has reported that an EF-0 tornado struck Jasper when storms blew through Deep East Texas Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the EF-0 tornado touched down briefly on County Road 451 about three miles southeast of Roganville. The tornado destroyed one barn and damaged the roof of another.

The tornado's path was about a half mile long, and several trees had their tops twisted off, according to the NWS.

An EF-0 tornado has estimated wind speeds in the 65 to 86 mph range.

