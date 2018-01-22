Ground broken on MRI center

The Dedicated MRI Center of East Texas has announced the construction of a new facility in Lufkin.

The MRI Center claims to offer a state-of-the-art, next-generation 3.0 Tesla MRI scanner.

It is projected to open in July and will be located on the Dedicated Orthopedic Center of East Texas campus at 208 Gaslight Blvd.

