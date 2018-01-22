Center PD drug raid results in 2 felony arrests, seizure of crack, ecstasy, cash

Officers with the Center Police Department arrested two men on felony drug charges and seized cash, ecstasy, and crack cocaine after they executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Kindle Street Friday afternoon.

Jamie D. Sanders, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony delivery of a controlled substance and state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance. The second suspect, Gregory T. Macon, 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

According to a press release from the Center Police Department, there were numerous reports of high vehicle and foot at homes in the 100 and 1000 blocks of Kindle Street.

“Detectives conducted surveillance and confirmed the activity,” the press release stated. “Undercover controlled buys were conducted and illegal substances were purchased.”

When CPD officers searched the house in the 100 block of Kindle Street, they found about 27 grams of crack cocaine, 3.69 grams of ecstasy, and about $1,000 in cash. The cash is believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales, the press release stated.

Civil forfeiture is pending, and more felony warrants may be obtained, the press release stated.

The investigation is still ongoing.

