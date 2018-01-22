VA clinic among agencies in East Texas not impacted by government shutdown

Many federal agencies were affected by putting non-essential employees on a leave of absence. But that wasn't the case for the 75 employees at the Charlie Wilson Veterans Affairs Clinic in Lufkin.

Clinic Director Kimberly Poole explained how funding to keep the clinic running has been set aside in order to continue seeing patients.

"The good news is that it does not affect the VA. Because the VA has made appropriations prior to this," Poole said. "So we're still open. We still have all our services, all our staff, all our providers available to our patients."

The compromise between the two parties is only a short-term deal. They will have to renegotiate and come back with a long-term solution before February 8.

