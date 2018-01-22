Nacogdoches elementary receives noteworthy Blue Ribbon nomination

Nettie Marshall is one of 13 schools across the state honored for 'achievement-gap-closing.' (Source: KTRE Staff)

Nettie Marshall Academy of Dual Language is one of 26 schools in Texas nominated for National Blue Ribbon School Awards. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Congratulations are in order for the Nettie Marshall Academy of Dual Language campus in Nacogdoches.

Students gathered for an afternoon assembly to celebrate its nomination to win a 2018 National Blue-Ribbon School Award. Only 26 schools in the state are on the list.

Nettie Marshall is also one of 13 schools across the state honored for "achievement-gap-closing."

"It means, for the children from all areas of ethnic background, such as African-American, Hispanic or Anglo or any race, we closed that achievement gap in all those areas, so they're more equal in their scores and there’s not such a gap,” said Nacogdoches ISD Superintendent Sandra Dowdy.

A nomination is an honor in itself, but a higher goal has been set.



Nettie Marshall and the other nominated schools must now complete a rigorous application process through the U.S. Department of Education. The announcements of the national award winners will be made in September.

