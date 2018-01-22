Diboll teenager ready to take the national stage at the U.S. Silver Glove Championships

Christian Terrazas has a lot to juggle between middle school basketball, church and preparing for a U.S. boxing tournament.

Despite having a full day, 7-days-a-week, Terrazas is not complaining. Five nights a week, the 14-year-old laces up his gloves and enters the ring inside the Diboll Boys & Girls Club.

Terrazas is preparing for a trip to Kansas City, MO to take on 7 other boxers from around the United States in the U.S. Silver Glove Championships. The trip Terrazas is not a surprise. Terrazas has been raised in the ring. His father, Ismael Terrazas was a boxer as well. He started training his son when he was just 4 years old.

After four year, Christian would decide to step in the ring.

"I had my first match when I was eight," Terrazas said. "At first I was going [to the gym] just for conditioning but then I started to get into the sport and I started working more."

This past year, Terrazas has won the Texas Silver Gloves Championship in McKinney and then the regional tournament in Little Rock, AR. A third title would be the icing on the cake.

"I just tell him to go out and give it everything," Ismael Terrazas said. "This is the last year that he will be able to compete in the Silver Gloves so I want him to go out there and get what he has worked hard for."

"It is pretty cool knowing that you are the best in Texas," Terrazas said. "I am not nervous. I think it is going to be better on the big stage."

Terrazas is looking to do what other people already know about his skill and determination.

"The first time I came through the double doors, I was like, 'Wow!'," Diboll Boys and Girls Club Director Eric Hernandez said. "It goes back to his work ethic and dedication. It shows his skills and his determination and that is for in and out of the ring."

Christian has enjoyed having his father there to help guide him.

"He helps me out and teaches me a lot," Terrazas said.

Terrazas also pulls from who he considers to be the two best Mexican fighters in the world, Oscar De la Hoya and Canelo Álvarez. He said he likes the boxing skills of both and the aggressiveness of Alvarez.

When he steps in the ring at the national tournament, he will not be nervous. His coach will not be nervous.

"His mother gets nervous," Terrazas said. "We are not. "At first we were pretty nervous about it but then he started to beat guys that have won nationals and other stuff . He is sued to it. He just goes in there and he doesn't think about the other guys. He just thinks about himself."

