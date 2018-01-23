Angelina County Sheriff: Woman fired pistol into air during fight with daughter

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old woman Monday in connection to allegations that she fired a pistol into the air during a fight with her daughter. She is also accused of punching her daughter in the face.

Tammy Tutt, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and a third-degree felony deadly conduct charge. No bail amounts have been set for her charges yet.

Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches said that his deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance. He added the caller said her mother fired a gun into the air.

When the ACSO deputies arrived at the scene, Tutt, the caller’s mother, admitted to firing a .357-caliber revolver in the air. However, she said that she didn’t point the gun at anyone or a home.

Tutt told the responding deputies that she always had the pistol on her person when she was home because of the drug activity that had been going on at her daughter’s house, Sanches said. He said she also told the deputies that she disliked the people who came to her daughter’s house on a regular basis.

According to Sanches, Tutt told the deputies that her daughter “spun out” in her yard and almost bumped her with her vehicle. At that point, the two women got into a shouting match, and that was when Tutt allegedly shot the revolver into the air.

The daughter took the gun away from Tutt and tossed it near a tree Sanches said. He added that Tutt then punched her daughter in the face.

Sanches said the daughter told the ACSO deputies that she didn’t want to file any charges against her mother.

