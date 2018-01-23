Sheriff: Pollok woman used knife to threaten mother over late wake-up call

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old woman Tuesday morning after she allegedly threatened her mother with a knife during an argument that stemmed from the daughter not being awakened early enough.

Andrea Latrice Johnson, of Pollok, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bail amount has been set in her charge yet.

Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches said that an ACSO investigator and several deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Dogwood Lane at about 7:07 a.m. Tuesday. When they got there, Johnson’s mother told them that Johnson had threatened her with a long knife during an argument.

Johnson was very aggressive toward the responding ACSO deputies, and as a result, they put her in hand restraints until they could get the details of what happened sorted out, Sanches said.

Johnson’s mother said that she had been having problems with her daughter for a while and that Johnson was irate when she woke up because her mother didn’t wake her early enough, Sanches said. The two women then got into an argument, and Johnson allegedly pulled a “long knife” and threatened her mother with it.

Sanches said Johnson’s brother came into the room and saw his sister holding a knife up to his mother’s face. At that point, Johnson’s brother took the knife away from her, and the two of them started fighting, Sanches said.

The ACSO investigator who responded to the disturbance call said he noticed injuries to the brother’s face.

