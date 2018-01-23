Apple Springs firefighter: 200-acre Trinity County wildfire now contained

Multiple fire departments have contained a 200-acre grass fire in Trinity County that was sparked by burning trash was left unattended Tuesday afternoon.

Bill Matheson, who is with the Apple Springs Volunteer Fire Department Association, said the fire, which started on Bailey Road, is now under control. However, before it was contained, it burned 200 acres.

At least five Trinity County fire departments responded to the wildfire.

Initially, the grass fire threatened two nearby structures, Matheson said.

Even though the fire is contained, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office is urging people who live on Bill Jones Road to evacuate. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace sent out a Nixle alert that said high winds are causing the flames to move toward Bill Jones Road.

