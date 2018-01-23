City of Crockett rescinds boil water notice

The City of Crockett has rescinded its boil-water notice.

A notice on the City of Crockett home page states, "The boil water notice has been lifted."

The notice was posted at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The City of Crockett implemented the boil-water notice last week.

Crockett City Manager Jon Angerstein wrote in a Facebook post that the town lost water pressure mainly on its east side and that the rest of the town would have low water pressure as they worked to fix some water main breaks.

Angerstein said in a previous East Texas News story that the breaks in the water mains may have been caused by the recent cold weather.

