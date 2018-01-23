Tyler customer at Nacogdoches convenience store wins $2M in Powerball

One Tyler resident is now a millionaire after winning a Powerball prize.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the Tyler resident, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed a second-tier Powerball prize of $2 million for the Oct. 18, 2017, drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Polk 11, on the 9800 block of U.S Highway 259 in Nacogdoches.

The Store Director Brittany Allen said the resident is a regular customer.

"Usually comes in for some drinks, get some soda or fountain drink. He still try to win some more," Allen said. "Which I don't blame him. I would probably try to win, too."

Customers who stopped in after learning the news said they can't contain the exciting news.

"My reaction was I wish it was me that had won it," said Ed Rosenberger. "But I think it's fantastic. Whoever the man who won is, maybe he's got a big heart, and he's going to share it will all of us, and I want to be first in line. That's what I'm here doing today. I got the news, but I got it a little bit late."

The Commission reports the store will receive $20,000, which is one percent of the total for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.