DPS: Driver who failed to stop for bus caused Jasper County chain-reaction wreck

Two people were injured in a four-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 north of Jasper Tuesday morning after a driver rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped for a school bus.

According to a press release, troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a multiple-vehicle wreck that occurred about three miles north of Jasper on U.S. 96 at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The initial crash report shows that a school bus was traveling south on U.S. 96. After the driver stopped the bus and activated the red flashing lights, he or she started loading students.

“Several vehicles were stopped behind the school bus when the driver of a red 2005 Dodge pickup truck failed to control speed and rear-ended one of the stopped vehicles, causing a chain-reaction crash,” the press release stated.

Joshua Morton, the driver of the red Dodge pickup, was issued a citation for failure to control speed. Morton, 28, of Weirgate, was not injured in the crash.

Morton’s Dodge pickup rear-ended a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, and the impact of that collision caused the SUV to hit the back end of a 2004 Dodge passenger vehicle. Then the Dodge passenger vehicle rear-ended a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup.

The school bus was not involved in the wreck, and no students were injured, the press release stated.

The driver of the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, 41-year-old Lashunda Turner of Louisiana, was transported by ambulance to Jasper Memorial Hospital,” the press release stated. “Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.”

According to the press release, Roger Chapman, the driver of the 2004 Dodge passenger vehicle, was taken by ambulance to Jasper Memorial Hospital. Chapman, 52, of Hemphill was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the 2014 Dodge pickup, a 56-year-old man from Brookeland, was not injured in the crash, the press release stated.

