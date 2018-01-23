Plans for annual Angelina County airshow underway

The Angelina County Air Show is months away, but organizers are already making plans to bring it back after it was canceled last year.

On Tuesday, the Angelina County Commissioners Court approved a request to move forward with plans. Last summer's Hurricane Harvey forced organizers to cancel the annual air show held at the Angelina County Airport every October.

This year, they're hoping for better weather.

"The drier the better. Because we have to have an airshow this year. It was very disappointing (last year)," said Brian Crews with Marine Corps League in Lufkin. "We got lots of calls, lots of emails, and Facebook messages saying how sorry they were and how disappointed they were because we weren't able to have the air show because it's become such a huge success."

Event organizers said the proceeds generated from the airshow all go towards the annual Toys for Tots program. The event is hosted by the Marine Corps League in Lufkin.

