Nacogdoches ISD cancels classes at Raguet Elementary

From Nacogdoches ISD

NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - Classes at Raguet Elementary School in Nacogdoches are canceled for Wednesday, January 24, because of a problem with the building’s heating system. This cancellation affects only Raguet Elementary; all other Nacogdoches ISD schools will be open.

Teachers and staff at Raguet Elementary will report for work as normal on Wednesday, January 24.

Nacogdoches ISD will notify parents by 3 p.m. Wednesday regarding whether the heating system will be repaired in time for classes to be held Thursday, January 25.