Lufkin student to sing on Texas All-State Choir

Philip Callaway, a junior at Lufkin High School, remembered clearly the moment when he found out that he'd be singing, in the 'Texas All-State Tenor-Bass choir'.More >>
Philip Callaway, a junior at Lufkin High School, remembered clearly the moment when he found out that he'd be singing, in the 'Texas All-State Tenor-Bass choir'.More >>
Frantic moments in the aftermath of a deadly high school shooting leave parents questioning school's safety protocols.More >>
Frantic moments in the aftermath of a deadly high school shooting leave parents questioning school's safety protocols.More >>
The Angelina County Air Show is months away but organizers are already making plans to bring it back after the cancellation last year. On Tuesday, the Angelina County Commissioners Court approved a request to move forward with plans.More >>
The Angelina County Air Show is months away but organizers are already making plans to bring it back after the cancellation last year. On Tuesday, the Angelina County Commissioners Court approved a request to move forward with plans.More >>
One Tyler resident is now a millionaire after winning a Powerball prize. According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the Tyler resident – who elected to remain anonymous- claimed a second-tier Powerball prize of $2 million for the Oct., 18, 2017 drawing.More >>
One Tyler resident is now a millionaire after winning a Powerball prize. According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the Tyler resident – who elected to remain anonymous- claimed a second-tier Powerball prize of $2 million for the Oct., 18, 2017 drawing.More >>
The government reopened Monday, but long-term federal funding for community health centers was left out of the latest stopgap spending bill.More >>
The government reopened Monday, but long-term federal funding for community health centers was left out of the latest stopgap spending bill.More >>