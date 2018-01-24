1 Center goes down, Lady Pack loses key district game to Oak Ridge

Tuesday night saw some big time teams take on key losses that could hurt them in district and state-wide standings.

The night's most surprising game might have been Carthage beating 4A #1 Center 41-40 in Carthage. The Lufkin Lady Pack also lost a big district game against Oak Ridge. With the loss Lufkin and Oak Ridge are now tied at the top of the 12-6A district standings.

Tuesday night Scores:

Boys:

Carthage 41, Center 40

Oak Ridge 56, Lufkin 54

Tenaha 88, Chireno 43

Diboll81, Hudson 60

Laneville 73, Slocum 65

Shelbyville 68, San Augustine 65, OT

Woden 83, Joaquin 53

Gary 42, Carlilse 38

Big Sandy 59, Grapeland 56

Shepherd 58, Huntington 49

Girls:

Oak Ridge 61, Lufkin 53

Lovelady 73, Groveton 35

Sam Rayburn 43, Tom Bean 27

Carthage 55, Center 33

Diboll 69, Hudson 44

Henderson 50, Rusk 32

Huntington 65, Shepherd 12