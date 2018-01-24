1 Center goes down, Lady Pack loses key district game to Oak Ridge

Tuesday night saw some big time teams take on key losses that could hurt them in district and state-wide standings.
The night's most surprising game might have been Carthage beating 4A #1 Center 41-40 in Carthage. The Lufkin Lady Pack also lost a big district game against Oak Ridge. With the loss Lufkin and Oak Ridge are now tied at the top of the 12-6A district standings.
Tuesday night Scores:
Boys:
Carthage 41, Center 40
Oak Ridge 56, Lufkin 54
Tenaha 88, Chireno 43
Diboll81, Hudson 60
Laneville 73, Slocum 65
Shelbyville 68, San Augustine 65, OT
Woden 83, Joaquin 53
Gary 42, Carlilse 38
Big Sandy 59, Grapeland 56
Shepherd 58, Huntington 49
Girls:
Oak Ridge 61, Lufkin 53
Lovelady 73, Groveton 35
Sam Rayburn 43, Tom Bean 27
Carthage 55, Center 33
Diboll 69, Hudson 44
Henderson 50, Rusk 32
Huntington 65, Shepherd 12
