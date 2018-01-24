Tenaha's Horn picks up first offer

It did not take long for an offer to come to Tenaha's CJ Horn after he was named the Built Ford Tough Player of the year for 2A.

The quarterback announced on twitter today that he had been given his first offer. Howard Payne University is interested in the gunslinger.

Horn helped lead the Tigers to the number one offense in 2A this past season as well as a birth in the state title game. Horn's teammate Trai Gardner announced earlier this week that he was committing to SFA.

All Texas seniors will be eligible to sign letters of intent on Feb.7.

