Lufkin PD arrests Palestine man on Harris County murder charge

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man on a murder charge out of Harris County Tuesday afternoon.

Kalandre Kytrell Adams, of Palestine, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony murder charge. No bail amount has been set for the charge.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that LPD officers assisted the Houston Police Department by arresting Adams at High Point Apartments at 3507 John Redditt Drive without incident.

No details were available in regard to the murder Adams was arrested for, Pebsworth said. However, she said that it occurred in the Houston area on Nov. 3, 2017.

“He remains in the Angelina County Jail and will be extradited to Harris County,” Pebsworth said.

